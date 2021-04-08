Indian firm refunds S.Africa for undelivered AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Zweli Mkhize

South Africa's Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

Photo credit: AFP
logo (1)

By  Leon Lidigu

The Serum Institute of India on Thursday refunded the South African government for vaccines Pretoria had ordered but which were undelivered. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.