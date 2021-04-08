AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, UK govt reassures

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

A health worker holds a vial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bogota on April 5, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Raul Arboleda | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The UK has administered nearly 32 million first vaccine doses to people -- around 60 per cent of the adult population.

Britain moved Thursday to reassure the public over the safety of its coronavirus vaccine campaign, after deciding to offer alternatives to an AstraZeneca jab amid blood clot concerns.

