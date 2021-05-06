India's neighbours close borders over virus rampage

India Covid deaths

Men wearing protective gear carry a stretcher near the burning pyres of victims who died of the coronavirus at a cremation ground in New Delhi on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Sri Lanka on Thursday became the latest of India's neighbours to seal its borders with the South Asian giant as it battles a record coronavirus surge.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 25 deaths, 705 new cases

  2. Court awards Nyali MP Sh1m over defamatory story

  3. Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

  4. Tanganyika officials impeach Kabila's brother

  5. Zimbabwe mulls mass killing of elephants

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.