India hospital fire kills 16 Covid patients, two nurses

India Covid

A health worker walks inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid-19 ward in New Delhi on April 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

At least 16 Covid-19 patients and two nurses died Saturday in the latest in a series of hospital fires in India, officials said, as the country's health care system buckles under a surge in cases.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru rolls back Covid restrictions

  2. Labour Day: President Kenyatta's speech in full

  3. PRIME Face of a 'serial rapist and killer'

  4. Raila MPs shoot down nomination of Fatuma Chege as PS

  5. Uganda suspends flights from India

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.