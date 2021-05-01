India records over 400,000 Covid cases in 24 hours

India covid

A policeman wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to a family on a motorbike at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Chennai on March 28, 2020. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.

