India calls for more oxygen, beds as Covid-19 crisis deepens

Covid vaccine

A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Allahabad on April 9, 2021, as India surged past 13 million coronavirus cases.  

Photo credit: Sanjay Kanojia | AFP

By  AFP

New Delhi

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

  2. Ewaso Ng’iro stares at grim reality of drying up

  3. Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

  4. Kibwana changes tune on law reforms

  5. Report: France was 'blind' to Rwanda genocide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.