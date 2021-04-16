Covid-19: Indian vaccine manufacturer warns of raw materials shortage

Serum Institute of India

In this file photo taken on January 22, 2021, an employee in protective gear works on an assembly line for manufacturing vials of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at India's Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Photo credit: Punit Paranjpe | AFP
By  Leon Lidigu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's mission in New Delhi has been engaging in top notch diplomatic negotiations with its Indian counterparts in efforts to secure Kenya's second dose of the vaccine.

India’s main vaccine manufacturer is calling on the US government to lift an export embargo on crucial raw materials used to prepare the jabs, to guarantee supply of the doses.

