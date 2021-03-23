How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

AstraZeneca

The United States was among the biggest backers of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, but a series of blunders by the company eroded American authorities' confidence and have delayed rollout in the world's hardest-hit country.

Photo credit: Joel saget | AFP

By  AFP

Washington

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.