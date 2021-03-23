AstraZeneca 'may have used old data' in trial, warns US regulator

AstraZeneca vaccine

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Fazl Mosque in southwest London on March 23, 2021. P US health officials have claimed that AstraZeneca may have used "outdated information" to show that its vaccine is highly effective.

Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AF

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

British-Swedish drug giant AstraZeneca has once again found itself caught in public doubt over its vaccine, following allegations by US health officials that the company may have used "outdated information" to show that the jab was highly effective.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.