EU health agency says AstraZeneca jab 'safe and effective'

Europe's medical regulator, European Medicines Agency, said on March 18, 2021 that the AstraZeneca vaccine is "safe and effective" and not associated with a higher blood clot risk.

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP

By  AFP

The Hague

