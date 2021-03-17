WHO experts say countries should keep using AstraZeneca jab

AstraZeneca vaccine

WHO experts have recommended countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, but said they are looking into the jab's safety after a slew of countries suspended its use over health fears. 

Photo credit: Jens Schlueter | AFP

By  AFP

Geneva

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  2. WHO experts say use of AstraZeneca jab should continue

  3. PRIME Inquest into Mathare shooting fails to uncover killer police

  4. Murder of Jennifer Wambua shocks court

  5. Covid vaccine: No serious side effects reported in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.