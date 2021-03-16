Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine jab. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Germany, France, Italy and Spain join a growing list of nations that have halted the AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears.
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) says it is "scrutinising" the vaccine and sets an emergency meeting for Thursday.
  • The World Health Organization, whose experts will meet on Tuesday, says people should keep on taking the jab "for the time being".

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Just Brenda: I don’t want to have unprotected sex

  2. Coronavirus: Latest global developments

  3. Lethal pollution high in 2020 despite lockdowns: report

  4. The Dish: Pablo’s new menu

  5. You should be siding with your wife not your mother

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.