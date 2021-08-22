The Haqqani network: Afghanistan's most feared militants

Anas Haqqani

Anas Haqqani (right). The Haqqanis have been blamed for some of the deadliest attacks in recent years, claiming the lives of civilians, government officials and foreign forces.

Photo credit: Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan | AFP

By  AFP

Kabul

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.