US tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport due to 'security threats'

Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The United States on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates.

Photo credit: Mark Andries | US Marine Corps | AFP

By  AFP

Washington

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.