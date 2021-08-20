Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

Taliban fighter

An Imam speaks next to an armed Taliban fighter during Friday prayers at the Abdul Rahman Mosque in Kabul on August 20, 2021, following the Taliban's stunning takeover of Afghanistan. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Frantic Afghans continue to flood Kabul airport and the roads leading to it, searching for a way to leave the country.
  • During their first stint in power, women were excluded from public life and girls banned from school.

The Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their families, according to an intelligence document for the UN, that deepened fears Friday Afghanistan's new rulers were reneging on pledges of tolerance.

