Global condemnation after bloodiest day since Myanmar coup

Protesters in Myanmar

Protesters in Myanmar watching as smoke rises from a burning makeshift barricade during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon's Thaketa township. Defence chiefs from a dozen countries have jointly condemned the bloodbath in Myanmar a day earlier, when at least 90 people -- including several children -- were killed.

Photo credit: Handout | various sources | AFP

AFP

Yangon

