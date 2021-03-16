China seen as influential on Myanmar as Kenya joins world in push for democracy

Myanmar anti-coup protesters

People protest against the military coup and takeover of Myanmar, at the Town Hall Square in Copenhagen, on March 13, 2021. The demonstration is organized by the Chin Community Denmark. 


Photo credit: Martin Sylvest | Ritzau Scanpix | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A presidential statement proposed by the UK and supported by Kenya said the country’s junta must immediately release detained political leaders and allow civil liberties.

Kenya has joined other UN Security Council members in demanding an urgent return to democracy in Myanmar, signaling continued pressure on the military junta in the South Eastern nation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.