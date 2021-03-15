Myanmar declares martial law in Yangon townships after deadly day

Myanmar protests

Police stand near makeshift barricades set up by protesters during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Hlaing Tharyar township in Yangon on March 14, 2021. Myanmar's junta late March 14, 2021 imposed martial law in two densely populated Yangon townships after at least 18 protesters were killed

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  AFP

Yangon

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.