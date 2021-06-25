George Floyd murder: US ex-police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years

Court TV shows former policeman Derek Chauvin speaking facing the camera as he heard his sentence in the Hennepin County Government Center on June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail Friday for murdering African American George Floyd.

By  AFP

Minneapolis

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. George Floyd murder: US ex-police officer jailed for 22.5 years

  2. Tuju: Exit of Ruto allies won’t affect Jubilee  

  3. Covid-19: Kenya records 646 new cases

  4. PRIME Lissu: I’m waiting for President Suluhu to call me back

  5. Blow for Uhuru, Raila in BBI case

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.