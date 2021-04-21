Tears of joy, relief after conviction in Floyd murder case

George Floyd

Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

"Guilty!": As the jury's murder conviction against white ex-policeman Derek Chauvin was relayed on a loudspeaker Tuesday, the crowd in front of the Minneapolis courthouse erupted in joy and relief.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.