Will US justice system be tougher on police after George Floyd case?

A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci is unveiled as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York on June 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ed Jones | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Although police kill an average of 1,000 people every year, only 110 officers were charged with murder between 2005 and 2015, according to a count by Bowling Green State University.

Washington,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME 300 Kenyan youths opt out of Al-Shabaab

  2. PRIME Ruto dilemma in picking running mate from Mt Kenya

  3. PRIME NLC paid Sh1.8bn for ‘government land’ 

  4. WHO says Africa's Covid-19 caseload at historic high

  5. Raila recalls his last moment with Midiwo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.