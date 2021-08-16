China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban after rout

Taliban fighters

Taliban fighters patrol the streets of Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Beijing has long feared Afghanistan could become a staging point for minority Uyghur separatists in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang.

Beijing,

