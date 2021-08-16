Afghans flock Kabul airport in a desperate dash to exit

Kabul airport

US soldiers secure the airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. Flights were cancelled at the Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching any flight out.

Photo credit: Shakib Rahmani | AFP

By  AFP

Kabul

