China irked after Budapest mayor names road ‘Uyghur Martyrs’

Uyghur Lives Matter

A sign that reads "Uyghur Lives Matter" is seen during a demonstration against the 2022 Olympics in China, at Lafayette Square May 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. 

Photo credit: Alex Wong | Getty Images | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

  • He named  the roads Dalai Lama, Free Hong Kong Road, Uighur Martyrs and Bishop Xie Shiguang Road, according to a report by Politico.

The mayor of Budapest has renamed key roads in a subtle act of protest aimed at Beijing and the planned construction of a Chinese university in the Hungarian capital.

