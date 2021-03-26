China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

Uighur protesters

Members of Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate to ask for news of their relatives and to express their concern about the ratification of an extradition treaty between China and Turkey, on February 22, 2021 near China consulate in Istanbul.

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • China announced sanctions against nine UK individuals and four entities, saying they had "maliciously spread lies and disinformation" over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs.

Beijing,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Uhuru locks down 5 counties

  2. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  3. Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 4.16 million

  4. Egypt train crash kills 32

  5. Covid-19 in Kenya: Uhuru's full speech

    President Uhuru Kenyatta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.