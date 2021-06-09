Bitcoin proves to be double-edged sword for criminals

Bitcoin

Regulators have repeatedly criticised the growth of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin because of their popularity with criminals but the technology's transparent transactions can also work against law breakers.

Photo credit: Raedle | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

London

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Trump hails Buhari for banning Twitter

  2. PRIME Parties in hot race for 2022 numbers

  3. PRIME Security budget up by Sh6bn

  4. Bitcoin: Double-edged sword for criminals

  5. Inside Obado, DP plan to wrest Nyanza from Raila

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.