cryptocurrency
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

How hunger for quick returns has exposed Kenyans to cons

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

March last year is a month Carol Maina, who had lost her job towards the end of February, would rather forget.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Safaricom profits take a hit, drop to Sh68.7bn

  2. PRIME CBK sends rogue Charterhouse Bank to the graveyard

  3. Kenya Power chops debt collectors returns by half

  4. Firms go mute on investor rights despite increased

  5. Munya cuts tough AFA from Tanzania maize clearance

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.