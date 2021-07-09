Assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise: What we know

Haiti

Members of the Haitian police stand guard outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise has plunged the impoverished Caribbean nation into crisis.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.