Haiti police hunt down president's assassins as uncertainty grows

Haiti

Members of the Haitian police and forensics look for evidence outside the presidential residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Haiti police killed four "mercenaries" they said were behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Wednesday and took two more into custody, as the impoverished and crisis-hit Caribbean nation was pitched into uncertainty.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME AG wants Koome, Mwilu out of Warsame dispute bench

  2. Raila: BBI will not be excuse to postpone 2022 polls

  3. CS Juma defends KDF against bribery claims

  4. Uhuru mourns veteran journalist Hilary Ng'weno

  5. Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno dies at 83

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.