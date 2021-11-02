Agoa: Biden revokes trade preferences for Ethiopia over Tigray violations

Joe Biden

 US President Joe Biden. 

Photo credit: Mandel Ngan | AFP

By  AFP

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was revoking key trade preferences for Ethiopia, ramping up pressure on its historic ally over rights concerns in its military campaign in restive Tigray.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.