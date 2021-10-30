Ethiopia conflict: Tigrayan rebels seize key city of Dessie

Tigray rebel forces

Pro-TPLF soldiers arriving in Tigray capital Makele. Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month, doctors said on September 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said on Saturday that its forces have taken control of the strategic city of Dessie in Ethiopia's Amhara region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.