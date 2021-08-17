'Not an enemy' any more: Why Russia is courting the Taliban

Taliban fighters

Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province on August 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

While many countries are scrambling to empty their embassies and remove their staff from Afghanistan, Russia is staying put -- it has long prepared for the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul.

