Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Kabul

A US soldier points his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul on 16 August 2021

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

President Joe Biden on Monday defended the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban's stunning military takeover that triggered panic in Kabul with thousands mobbing the airport in a desperate attempt to flee.

