Phanice Chemutai Juma
Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

I rebuffed his advances, woman shot in mistaken identity saga says 

logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Licensed gun owner, Ken Muyundo, claims he shot at the woman thinking she was policewoman Caroline Kangogo.
  • Victim's mother wants the authorities to fast-track investigations into the incident and ensure that her daughter gets justice. 


A woman, who was shot in Kitale on Friday over claims that she was the fugitive policewoman Caroline Kangogo, has accused the shooter of targeting her because of unrequited love

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.