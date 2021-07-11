I rebuffed his advances, woman shot in mistaken identity saga says 

A woman, who was shot in Kitale on Friday over claims that she was the fugitive policewoman Caroline Kangogo, has accused the shooter of targeting her because of unrequited love

Ms Phanice Chemutai Juma, 20, from Kaboiywo, Mt Elgon sub county, narrated to the Nation on a hospital bed that it was her first time meeting the businessman, Mr Ken Muyundo, who is a licensed gun owner.

Mr Muyundo claimed that he accidentally shot her thinking it was Ms Kangogo. The police officer is wanted over the killing of two men.

She says the trouble started on Thursday at about 6.45pm at Kiminini market when she decided to spend the night in one of the hotels due to the curfew.

Ms Chemutai recounted that she had earlier called a relative seeking accommodation but by the time he arrived to pick her, it was past curfew time.

“He asked me to book a room in one of the hotels and gave me some money to buy food,” she said.

Ms Chemutai, thereafter, said she went outside the hotel to look for food when she spotted a black Prado at the parking lot.

Persistent suitor

She narrated that Mr Muyundo called her to where he was and she obliged.

“He told me he was glad to meet me and wanted us to know each other more. I informed him I was committed and what he was asking could not happen,” said Ms Chemutai.

However, Mr Muyundo was persistent to the extent of asking for her phone number, promising he would call her later.

The lady proceeded to buy supper and on her way back to her room, she said she felt insecure because the man kept staring at her. She alerted the caretaker.

“We walked to the vehicle and I showed her the man in the car. He gave her Sh1,000 telling her to excuse herself. That was the point when he drew a gun and shot at me saying that I was the woman he was looking for,” she explained.

She called for help and officers on patrol came to her rescue, taking her to hospital.

Demanding justice

According to Ms Chemutai’s mother, on the fateful day, she had sent her daughter to collect a birth certificate for her younger sister at Huduma Centre in Kitale town.

“She later called asking for money needed to facilitate the process. I sent her the money and in the evening she told me she could not return home due to the curfew,” she told the Nation.

That was the last time she talked to her daughter until the following day at the hospital where she had been admitted with a gunshot wound.

She called on the authorities to fast-track investigations into the incident and ensure that her daughter gets justice.

Hospital Superintendent, Dr Sammy Masibo, said the woman is out of danger and recuperating well.

“She was shot on the left abdomen. We managed to extract the bullet and currently she in stable condition. We are retaining her at the hospital for a few more days for observation,” he said.

Mr Muyundo is in custody and police have requested the court for more time to carry out investigations.