'Move now': State to families living downstream Kijabe railway line in Mai Mahiu

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday ordered the immediate evacuation of more than 200 families living downstream the Kijabe railway line in Mai Mahiu following accumulation of new water bodies in the Kijabe hills.

Residents living downstream were given until 6pm Tuesday to move to safer places, identified by the government.

He said this is to avoid loss of lives should the tunnels burst before they are drained.

The CS also called for urgent structural repairs and drainage of tunnels along the Kijabe railway line to avert loss of lives, following last week's Maai Mahiu tragedy that claimed more than 60 lives.

Mr Kindiki who toured the Kijabe railway killer tunnel has directed the Kiambu and Nakuru Security Intelligence Committees to evacuate all person whose residences are likely to be on the path of downstream storm water.

"Following reported structural vulnerabilities of other tunnels forming part of the Railway infrastructure in the Kijabe area, I have directed urgent structural repairs and drainage of the tunnels to avert loss of lives like was the case last week," said Mr Kindiki.