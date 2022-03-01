lawyer Paul Gicheru

A witness in the trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru (above) broke down at the ICC while testifying about how the staff of The Hague-based court abandoned him at a foreign country prompting him to register as a refugee.

Witness: ICC abandoned me in foreign country

