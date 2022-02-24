Paul Gicheru

Lawyer Paul Gicheru. A witness in his case has narrated attempts to bribe her to withdraw her evidence against Dr Ruto at the ICC.

| File

News

Prime

Witness in Ruto bribe case was pursued overseas

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The third prosecution witness in the International Criminal Court (ICC) trial of lawyer Paul Gicheru yesterday took the stand and narrated how a well-oiled financial juggernaut followed her out of the country in an attempt to bribe her to withdraw her evidence against Deputy President William Ruto.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.