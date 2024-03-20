Winfridah Boyani Mokaya, the new chief registrar of the Judiciary, has a distinguished track record in the legal profession. Her career spans over 27 years, including working as the registrar of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) .

Her journey in the legal field is marked by a series of professional accomplishments such as supporting JSC on litigation, with a success rate of 75 percent, and streamlining bond and bail application processes.

Born and raised in Kenya, Mokaya's professional journey got a foundation at the University of Nairobi, where she earned her Bachelor of Laws degree in 1993 and further cemented at the Kenya School of Law, obtaining a post-graduate diploma in law in 1995. She was also a Masters in Law candidate at the University of Nairobi. In addition to her legal qualifications, Mokaya is also a certified public secretary.

Also Read: JSC appoints Frida Boyani Mokaya as Chief Registrar

From 1997, Mokaya served in various capacities as a magistrate for 15 years; including district magistrate II (Prof), resident magistrate, senior resident magistrate, principal magistrate, and senior principal magistrate.

In 2012 Mokaya took on the role of registrar at the JSC. During her tenure, she supported and facilitated 4,875 recruitments and provided effective financial management for the commission. In her career portfolio presented to JSC, she presents herself as highly self-driven with a deep passion for the delivery of results.

She is member of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association, Kenya Women Judges Association, Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya, and East African Magistrates and Judges Association.

Her involvement in these professional associations has allowed her to contribute to the advancement of the legal profession and judicial system through collaborative initiatives. The JSC on Monday announced Mokaya's appointment as chief registrar for a five-year term.

“In my picture of tomorrow, the Judiciary is adequately staffed and skilled at all levels by a competent and unified team of judges, judicial officers and judiciary staff subjected to best-in-class human resources practices, from talent development to performance, rewards and discipline,” reads part of her submission to the JSC titled The Road Ahead.

As the chief registrar, Mokaya will play a crucial role in administering the Judiciary Fund, preparing estimates of expenditure among other administrative and procurement functions aimed at strengthening the justice system in Kenya.