Seven candidates face JSC panel for vacant Chief Registrar of Judiciary job

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has commenced interviews to pick the next Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Seven candidates who were shortlisted during the recruitment process are currently facing the interview

The successful candidate will replace Ms Anne Atieno Amadi who has retired.

JSC published a shortlist of the seven out of a total of 43 who expressed interest in the position.

The seven shortlisted candidates include four women and three men.

“It is therefore notified for the general information that the interviews for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted by the Judicial Service Commission on March 18, 2024 at the Judicial Service Commission Boardroom, CBK Pension Towers, 13th Floor, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi,” JSC announced.

Interview panel

Ms Macharia Rose Wachuka, who has been an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya since 2011, was the first candidate to face the panel from 8am to 9am.

Ms Wachuka holds a Master Degree in Public Policy from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Moi University.

In the last 10 years, she has served in senior government positions as a senior Foreign Service Advisor at the Ministry of Education and as Chief of Staff in the Ministries of Education and Sports, Culture and Heritage.

In 2021 she was appointed the Chief of Staff to the office of the Chief Justice.

Mr Ouma Jack Busalile Mwimali was set to appear before the interview panel from 9am to 10am.

Mr Mwimali is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, and a human rights practitioner, with an interest in legal education.

He is also a law lecturer with more than 14 years of academic experience having taught numerous courses in law at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture, the University of Nairobi School of Law, Kenyatta University School of Law; Inoorero University, Birmingham Law School, Riara Law School, and Presbyterian University of Eastern Africa.

Top 40 under 40

Ms Mokaya Frida Boyani was slotted as the third candidate to appear before the panel from 10am to 11am.

Ms Boyani is the Head of JSC Secretariat.

She was to be followed by Ms Anne Wambeti Ireri, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 15 years of experience in law, policy, and advocacy.

Ms Wambeti made it into the Business Daily's Top 40 under 40 Women's list in 2019.

Mr Ndemo Paul Maina was also to face the panel. Mr Maina is the current Deputy Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, working as the principal assistant to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

The sixth candidate shortlisted for the job is Ms Kendagor Caroline Jepyegen who is the Principal Magistrate and the Vice President of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association.