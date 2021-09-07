Willie Kimani murder: Court told why bags, Maasai shuka are vital to the case

Willie Kimani murder suspects

Fredrick Leliman (left) and Stephen Cheburet Morogo their lawyer Cliff Ombeta (right) in court on September 7, 2021. They are among five suspects charged with the murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani and two others.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Carrier bags bearing Mulei Supermarket label and a red Maasai shuka were recovered from the house of a police officer charged alongside three others with the murder of rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and taxi driver, a judge has been told.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.