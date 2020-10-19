Willie Kimani murder trial put off after suspect contracts Covid-19

The trial of five suspects -- Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet Morogo, Sylvia Wanjohi, Leonard Maina Mwangi and Peter Ngugi alias Brown -- who are charged with killing rights lawyer Willie Kimani, has been adjourned after Mr Morogo contracted Covid-19.

Justice Jessie Lesiit put off the case against the four police officers and an informer to October 26, 2020, for further directions.

Justice Lesiit directed Kamiti Prison to make available a report about his progress on October 26, 2020.

The judge was urged by lawyer Cliff Ombeta for Morogo, Leliman and Wanjiku to adjourn the case to enable personal attendance of the accused.

From left: Stephen Cheburet Morogo and Fredrick Ole Leliman with lawyer Cliff Ombeta (right) in a Nairobi Court on October 8, 2019. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Morogo, who has been quarantined,. was virtually linked to the court and he pleaded with the judge to allow him to recuperate.

"As you have heard from the accused, he needs personal attendance for his trial. Indulge him and let him undergo another test on October 22, 2020 to establish whether he has recovered," Mr Ombeta urged Justice Lesiit.

The judge also directed lawyers to file fresh applications for bail, then serve State prosecutor Nicholas Mutuku to respond.