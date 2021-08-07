Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi 
William Ruto protests as police arrest his Turkish ally Harun Aydin

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Justus Wanga

The saga surrounding Deputy President William Ruto’s botched trip to Uganda took a nasty, diplomatic turn yesterday after a Turkish national with whom he was supposed to fly to Uganda was dramatically arrested at Nairobi’s Wilson Airport, shortly after touching down from Kampala.

