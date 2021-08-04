Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplecase gold in Tokyo

Yoweri Museveni and William Ruto
DPPS

Politics

Prime

Raila factor in Ruto, Museveni camaraderie

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s complicated relationship with archrivals Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga has been brought to the fore, once again, following the DP’s aborted Monday trip to Kampala.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.