DP William Ruto blocked from travelling to Uganda

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a service at St Michael Catholic Church in Langata, Nairobi, on August 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jonah Mwangi | DPPS

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The tribulations bedeviling Deputy President William Ruto deepened Monday when he was dramatically denied from boarding a flight to Uganda for not seeking clearance as all civil servants should.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.