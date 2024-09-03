Why subdued Gen Z protest is a lull before a storm

The unprecedented withdrawal of an ambitious tax plan, dissolution of the Cabinet, co-option of the opposition by a regime that had vowed to shun such a system of governance, and the awakening of a social media-led protest movement are just some of the changes that the recent youth-led demonstrations have orchestrated in Kenya.

Overall, the protests have changed Kenya's social fabric, the place of politicians in organising protests, the profile of a protester and street demonstrations, the idea of governance and social activism.

But most importantly, the place of the economy, taxation and public debt in public discourse in what experts in various fields now say is the beginning of a renaissance at the level - or higher - of the independence struggle and the second liberation movement that ushered in multi-partism and a new constitution.

Hardly anyone predicted that 2024 would be the year of accountability in Kenya’s political space, sometimes using methods that could be considered unusual. Through means that are legal and others that the authorities say border on harassment, mobile phone numbers of those in authority were shared publicly, leaders are being booed or walked out on, with online tools being created to hold those in authority accountable.

Budget documents, government expenditures and the lifestyle of those in power have become under sharp scrutiny more than ever before, with the public questioning sources of income of those displaying flashy lifestyles.

The June 25 invasion of Parliament by young protesters over the “Rejected Finance Bill, 2024” has also changed how Parliament conducts its business.

Participatory approach

During the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries (CSs), the Committee on Appointments for the first time allowed members of the public to send live questions as the vetting was going on.

The questions were compiled and given to the speaker who would put them to the nominees who then gave prompt answers.

“The Gen Z revolt – much like the Arab Spring – burst open because of the imperviousness and pigheadedness of the State. The arrogance of the Executive and the Legislature burst open the dams of dissent,” says Prof Makau Mutua.

“In the midst of penury among the youth and the dire straits of their parents, ministers and MPs lived large and opulently, often displaying unimaginable riches on social media. It was crassness, silliness, and tone-deafness that defied explanation and description. I’ve written before that ruling elites often foment revolutions against themselves.

“That’s what happened in the Arab world with the Arab Spring, and is what happened in Kenya with the Gen Z revolt. Enough was enough. The fear of the state was gone,” says Prof Mutua, an ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga."

The church has also been under target for allowing politicians and other influential individuals to preach their policies from the public, or donate huge amounts of money in fundraisers, against the wishes of the youth.

Politicians are known to be flashy, showing their electorate that they are playing in different leagues. They typically want to be the ones donating the highest amount in any fundraiser, donning the costliest watch around, wearing the rarest bespoke suits, fitting the most expensive belts, with the most advanced hairstyles, driving the latest fuel guzzlers and making grand entrances in choppers wherever they are heading.

However, with the recent wave of consciousness, such opulence is an Achilles’ heel. Youth have repeatedly cited the largesse and opulence of the political class as one of their reasons for demanding a leaner budget.

“The last two weeks have been moments of deep reflection. I would like to unreservedly apologise to every Kenyan who I may have offended through my words, my deeds and my conduct, including my lifestyle, in the last two years of my public service,” said CS Kipchumba Murkomen, on July 24 when he was nominated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Mr Murkomen was one of the CSs singled out for displaying opulence. He was sacked from his more lucrative Roads and Transport docket at the height of youth-led protests.

“I pledge to serve the people of Kenya diligently, with great humility and unwavering accountability,” said Mr Murkomen.

New era

Wanjiru Gikonyo, a political analyst, says that although the political class has managed to contain the protests through the broad-based government and use of excessive force, the Gen Z protests are just the beginning of a new high standard for accountability for those in power.

Ms Gikonyo says some of the policies by President Ruto’s administration have hurt the neediest in society even after campaigning on the platform of the Bottom-Up economic model.

“Even though they have crushed the youths through use of excessive force by an authoritarian regime that does not listen, that does not follow the law, the Gen Z have shown that what is needed is courage,” she says.

She says that Dr Ruto has specialised in weakening institutions by appointing people who are beholden at the expense of the general good of the public. She says some individuals holding public offices, including those recently appointed to Cabinet, have integrity issues.

“They have said enough is enough, we want accountability. The other problem is the low standard on appointments. People go into office to protect themselves from questions of corruption. Uhuru --Ruto borrowed extensively for projects which did not have any benefits for the public, but only benefited individuals,” she added.

In the past, protests have been largely organised around political formations. For a long time most of the anti-government protests have been called by ODM leader Raila Odinga. Some of the protests were around alleged rigging of presidential elections while others were to push for good governance and electoral reforms.

Successive regimes were, however, quick to divide the public by labelling the protests as of bitter poll losers who were not ready to accept the outcome of the electoral process. In some instances, those in power were able to strike a deal with the key opposition leaders, especially Mr Odinga. During the 2023 protests by the opposition, President William Ruto managed to end the protests by initiating the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) to look at the demands by the oppositions.

Most of the proposals in the Nadco report are yet to be implemented close to a year down the line. It was the same political settlement during former President Uhuru Kenyatta when together with Mr Odinga initiated the botched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). BBI proposed an amendment to the 2010 Constitution but the process was declared unconstitutional by the courts.

In the recent protests, there were no party positions. The protesters declared themselves leaderless and partyless, making it difficult to call them for a negotiation. They rejected President Ruto’s call for a dialogue.

The youthful looks on their faces, their dressing and even the placards they wielded trampled on the stereotype that protests belong to ragtag delinquents who have nothing else to do – and who are often politicians’ hirelings.

It was a protest by young and daring Kenyans, both male and female, determined to pass a message to the government.

“They said they don't want a finance bill, I dropped it, they said again they want me to join them in X space, I joined and they disappeared, they said they want dialogue, I called for the dialogue and they declined saying they are leaderless. I think now this thing must come to an end, I have given everyone an opportunity to express their opinion, our country is more important than any group of people,” a frustrated President said on July 21.

Prof Mutua notes that even though the state and the political elite have doused the immediate inferno ignited by Gen Z by acceding to some of their demands, he warned that the political class must not revert to the norm.

“President Ruto himself has openly acknowledged things went awry with his first Cabinet. He’s saluted Gen Z for their constructive dissent. In my view, the only regrettable aspects of the protests was their infiltration by paid goons and violent detractors who looted property and the use of deadly force against peaceful protestors by police officers. The lesson to the elite is this – deepen democracy and grow an economy of inclusion, or else,” warns Prof Mutua.