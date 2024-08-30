Ruto: I am not aware of anyone who was abducted during anti-government protests

President William Ruto has maintained that there were no abductions carried out by security agencies during the recent anti-government protests in the country.

The President's sentiments come at a time some families are still looking for their kin months after they disappeared mysteriously, following the deadly demonstrations.

There are several cases of abductions that were reportedly carried out in broad daylight by armed people in civilian clothes.

But speaking on Thursday evening during a Town hall session in Kisumu, President Ruto stated that he stands by the commitment he made when he came to office that he would deal with the issue of abductions and extrajudicial killings.

The President also said that he was not aware of any abduction, challenging any family whose kin went missing under unclear circumstances to forward their cases to the government for action to be taken.

“Under my administration, I do not want a situation where Kenyans disappear. There were days when more than 20 people were being found in River Yala having been executed. I want to promise you that this will not happen under my watch,” said President Ruto.

The President asked the affected families to take the names of their missing relatives to Mr Raymond Omollo, the Interior Principal Secretary, who was also present at the Town Hall session.

“Any family whose child or kin went to the demonstrations, whether it is last year or this year and never came back, I want to know their names, so that I can take firm and decisive action, because as I talk to you today, I do not have a name of someone who has been abducted or disappeared.”

The President said no Kenyan should be subjected to inhuman treatment because of their political persuasion since they have the right to association.

In their most recent update on the human rights violations during the protests, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights detailed cases of abductions and persons who went missing during the protests.

"The Commission is aware that so far over 22 people have been abducted and 53 arbitrary arrested, including doctors and lawyers. Others are in hiding due to threats on their lives by the police. We note with concern the manner in which these abductions have been carried out mostly in the wee hours of the night and allegedly being held in ungazetted and unofficial places of detention. Several content creators as well as medical personnel and lawyers have been victims of arbitrary abductions from persons believed to be police officers," KNCHR said in an update on July 1.