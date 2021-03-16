Why Mike Sonko's lawyers have quit Sh10m graft case

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Khaminwa's team claimed the court denied them time to gather evidence from the ex-governor's previous lawyers for adequate preparation to tackle the case.

All the six lawyers representing former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in a Sh10 million corruption case quit on Tuesday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.