Skip court at your own risk, magistrate tells Sonko in Sh10m graft case

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Ogoti noted that the latest medical report on the ex-governor’s mental fitness contradicts an initial one by four doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will face dire consequences if he does not appear in court Tuesday for the hearing of a Sh10 million corruption case.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.