Mike Sonko discharged from hospital, lawyer says he's unfit for trial

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Milimani Law Courts on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When his Sh14 million embezzlement case was mentioned before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on Friday, his lawyer John Khaminwa said he checked out of the health facility on Thursday evening.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted for more than one month after suffering stomach complications and high blood pressure.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ruto suspends countrywide public engagements

  2. Kenyan food activist wins WEF fellowship

  3. Covid-19 update: More new cases and recoveries

  4. Kidero suspends Homa Bay campaigns over Covid

  5. Lenku secures freedon for Kenyans who were jailed in Tanzania

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.