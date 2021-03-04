Doctors present to court conflicting reports of Sonko’s mental status

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko (left) in a Milimani court on March 4, 2021. The court directed that he undergoes a mental examination to ascertain his capability to follow proceedings of his criminal trial for graft.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko will undergo a mental examination to ascertain his capability to follow court proceedings of his criminal trial for graft.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. States warned of fake Covid vaccines

  2. Sonko: A tale of conflicting medical reports

  3. Catholic doctors say Covid vaccine ' not necessary'

  4. Kenya records 528 new Covid-19 cases

  5. Locust crisis calm in East Africa, says Fao

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.